Another explosion rocks Jalingo, five persons feared dead

On Friday, an explosion occured in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, injuring at least five people.

The incident was said to have occurred outside the district chief’s residence, where local gin (Brukutu) is sold.

Although no one was killed in the blast, some victims are said to have lost consciousness.

The explosion happened immediately after a suspected suicide bomber arrived at the scene, dropped a polythene bag, and vanished, according to an eyewitness who talked to jiurnalists.

He went on to say that some of the children who witnessed the alleged suicide bomber were unable to talk until after the explosion.

The victims, on the other hand, were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The event has elicited no response from the police or the state government.

The incident came just days after a bomb exploded in a drinking establishment near a livestock market in Iware Community, a neighbourhood of the state’s Ardo-Kola Local Government Area.

Six people were confirmed dead in that explosion , while at least 19 more were injured.

In the meantime, Islamic State-affiliated militants claimed credit for the attack.

