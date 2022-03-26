Metro
Many feared dead as bomb explosion rocks Kaduna
An unspecified number of people are feared killed, with scores injured after an explosion, suspected to be from an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), occurred at the Kabala West area in Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday morning
The State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident in a statement, however, said no casualty was recorded in the explosion.
“Yes, there was an explosion suspected to be from an IED. But so far, there is no casualty recorded in the incident contrary to reports making the rounds.
“The anti-bomb squad has been deployed to the scene to analyse the particles we got from the place.’’
But a resident of the area, Elias Jacob, who spoke to Ripples Nigeria on the telephone, confirmed there were indeed casualties.
“I can confirm there were some casualties in the bomb explosion this morning though we cannot ascertain the number of the dead as at now.
“Some people were also injured in the explosion. I know of a young man who has a shop around that Kabala West area who was injured and was rushed to a hospital. We are still taking stock and I will give you a feedback when we are sure of the casualty figure,” Jacob said.
