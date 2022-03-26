Two injured in Kaduna blast

At least two persons were injured in a bomb explosion at Hayin Danmani area in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna.

He said: “Security agencies reported that a suspected Improvised Explosive Device was detonated around Yazufa Junction, Hayin Danmani, Igabi Local Government Area, after it was planted in a motorcycle belonging to one Mohammed Hassan, a POS operator.

“According to preliminary investigations, Hassan, at the close of business, went to pick up his motorcycle where it was parked close to his shop, and upon starting the motorcycle, it exploded.

“The explosion resulted in serious injuries to Hassan and a passer-by.

“There was also damage to the roof of a nearby structure.”

Aruwan added that police personnel from the Explosives Ordnance Department at the command headquarters were quickly mobilized to remove the debris and disable the second Improvised Explosive Device (IED) found in the motorcycle.

