Bandits go on rampage in Kaduna, kill 50, burn churches, houses, kidnap many residents

Not less than 50 people have been killed, with scores of others injured and kidnapped, while churches, houses, vehicles, and motorcycles were burnt, as bandits went on the rampage on Friday night in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, said the bandits laid siege to some communities in the council and unleashed terror on the people that lasted for several hours.

“The bandits attacked some communities in Giwa local government area of the state on Friday night.

“Some citizens were killed by the bandits in six villages of Giwa LG while an unspecified number of locals were also injured and kidnapped.

The affected villages are Dillalai, Barebari, Dokan Alhaji Ya’u, Durumi, Kaya and Fatika,” Aruwan said.

Also confirming the incident, the state police spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalinge, said the command was still compiling the actual number of deaths recorded during the invasion and would make a comprehensive statement later in the day.

“We are still waiting for the full details of the incident from the Divisional Police Officer, Giwa and the Area Commander Zaria,” Jalige said.

But a member of a local vigilante group in one of the affected areas who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the bandits also burnt houses and vehicles, motorcycles and rustled away over 100 cows.

“The villages affected were Dillalai, Zango Tama, Kaya, Barebari, Anguwan Bakko, Gidan Alhajin Kida, Kadanya and Durumi among others.

“Dillalai was worst hit by the attack where about 15 people were reported to be killed, with five commercial trucks and five houses burnt.

“The bandits also burnt a church at Zangon Tama village, all in Giwa local government area,” he said.

