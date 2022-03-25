Policeman stabs two people to death in Bauchi

A police constable simply identified as Lukman Madaki has been arrested for allegedly killing two people in Bauchi State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

He said the victims were members of the Bauchi State peace and security committee.

The statement read: “On 24/03/2022, at about 2230hrs, a patrol team attached to E’ Division while on visibility patrol around a black spot at Rafin zurfi, Yelwa, arrested F/no. 519342, PC Lukman Madaki, 29 years, of Toro Division attached to the sports office, Bauchi State Police Command Headquarters.

“In a bid to resist arrest, Lukman used a jack knife to stab and injured the following members of the Peace and Security committee attached to the patrol team: Abdulmalik Mohammed, 22 years, of Sabon Gida Yelwa; Sadiq, 23years, of Sabon Gida Yelwa; and Nazifi Mohammed, 19years.

“The victims were rushed to ATBU Teaching Hospital Bauchi for treatment where Abdulmalik Mohammed and Sadiq were certified dead by a medical doctor, while Nazifi Mohammed, the third victim is currently responding to treatment.

“The suspect has since been arrested and detained while investigation has commenced in earnest.”

