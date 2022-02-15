33 suspects in Bauchi Police net for kidnapping, armed robbery, others

Bauchi State Police Command has between January and 14th February, 2022 arrested 33 suspected criminals who were alleged to have committed various criminal offences that included kidnapping, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of hard drugs amongst others.

While parading the suspects at the Command headquarters on Tuesday, State Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda said that all the suspects were arrested across the state within the period under review.

The Commissioner said that on the 6th of February 2022 at about 1200hrs, the Police Safer Highway Patrol team operating along Bauchi-Darazo road, while on routine stop and Search, intercepted a Toyota Highlander driven by one Yusuf Gongpolai Adams attached to Nigerian Army, 145 Battalion, Abia State who was on Development course at the Nigerian Army School of Environmental and Science Technology, Benue State.

He added that a thorough search of the vehicle was conducted and 81 parcels of dry leaves suspected to be cannabis were found in his possession, adding that during the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime.

He said that the Exhibits recovered from the suspect include 81 parcels of dry leaves suspected to be cannabis, one pair of Army Uniform, two Michelin tyres, one Army helmet, one bag containing some clothes and some charms, adding that investigation was ongoing after which the suspect would be handed over to NDLEA.

According to him, “On the 18/01/2022 at about 0130hrs, the Command detectives acting on actionable intelligence arrested, Usman Mohammed Abdullahi, Buhari Umar alias Guza aged 19yrs of Wuntin dada, Ahmed Garba alias Ama 19yrs of Makama new extension, Al’amin Adamu alias Lami 19yrs of Danjuma Goje and Mohammed Abdullahi alias Dan chai 19yrs of Danjuma Goje”

He said that, “The suspects criminally conspired among themselves while armed with sticks broke into four (4) houses in wunti Dada area of Bauchi metropolis and made away with 20mobile phones of different models. On interrogation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime”.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one Samson A200, one Vivo, One Infinix hot 8, One Gionee S10, One Itel p32, One Tecno Camon 15, One Samson A30, One Infinix Hot 7, One iPhone XR, One iPhone 7, one Itel keypad, one Huawei, One Tecnocamon, one Samson Galaxy 8, One Infinix note 5 and Two other phones. Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing accomplices” he said.

He further said that on the 24/01/2022 at about 1300hrs, Joint Operation between Police and Danga security acting on credible intelligence stormed a suspected kidnappers’ hideout and arrested one Mu’azu Abdullahi alias Mu’azu Maifarin-gida of Tilo Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba State at Mansur, a border village with Alkaleri L.G.A Bauchi State.

Umar Sanda said that the exhibits recovered from the suspect included two locally made Dane Guns, One Military camouflage uniform, charms one Knife, one wrapper five different yards of cloth, two MP Radio, Six Handsets, adding that investigation is ongoing to arrest his gang members who are still at large.

“Finally, the Command hereby assures law abiding citizens in the state of our renewed and unwavering, determination and commitment to their safety and security, especially during this period”, he added.

Umar Sanda added that, “I therefore crave the indulgence of your collaboration and support as the command need credible information from the members of the public in order to make our work easy. This is aimed at policing the State with the aim of ridding criminals and criminality”.

By Yemi Kanji

