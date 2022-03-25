Socialite jailed two years for sharing petrol as souvenir in Lagos

The Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Oshodi on Friday sentenced a socialite, Ms. Chidinma Ogbulu, to two years in prison for distributing petrol as a souvenir during a party in the state.

Chief Magistrate Kehinde Ogundare sentenced the socialite after she pleaded guilty to a three-count charge filed against her by the state government.

The Lagos State government accused the socialite of violating Section 251(1), 168 (1), 244 of the Criminal Law of the state, 2015, and Section 195 (2)(b) of the Environmental Management Protection Law of the state, 2017.

In his ruling, Ogundare held that the prosecution proved its case against the socialite beyond any reasonable doubt.

Oghulu was first arraigned on March 14 for distributing petrol as a souvenir during her installation party held at Havilah Event Centre in the Lekki area of the state on March 5.

She pleaded not guilty then, but changed her plea to guilty when the case came up for hearing on Thursday.

The magistrate sentenced the socialite to three months’ imprisonment or an option of N15, 000 fine on count one and one year imprisonment or N500,000 fine on the second count.

He sentenced Oghulu to one year imprisonment or N500,000 fine on the third count.

