Soldier arrested for allegedly killing 7 people in Borno

The Nigerian Army on Friday confirmed the arrest of a soldier for allegedly killing seven people in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The victims include a three-year-old girl.

The Intelligence Coordinator, Theatre Command of the Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Col. Obinna Azuikpe, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the military’s operations in the North-East.

READ ALSO: Borno task force ends recruitment of child-soldiers, disengages 2,203

He said 16 others sustained serious injuries in the incident which occurred on Tuesday in the Mafa market.

The military coordinator blamed the incident on post-traumatic stress disorder and drug abuse.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now