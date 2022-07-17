APC former women leader, Kemi Nelson, reportedly dies

A former deputy national woman leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kemi Nelson, has reportedly died.

She was 66.

A source in the Lagos State chapter of APC disclosed this to journalists on Sunday.

Nelson was also a former executive director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

She also served as Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation under Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in the state.

Nelson was the only female member of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council.

The source said the APC chieftain died after a prolonged illness.

“It is true she has passed on,” he said.

