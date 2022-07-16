2023: Tinubu meets APC speakers in Abuja, urges Nigerians to shun religious sentiment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Saturday met with speakers of state Houses of Assembly under the party’s control in Abuja.

The meeting took place shortly after the former Lagos State governor left Osun State where the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, is vying for a re-election.

The Assembly Speakers at the meeting were – Mudashiru Obasa (Lagos), Funminiyi Afuye (Ekiti), Musa Maigari (Katsina), Oleyelogun Bamidele (Ondo), Idris Garba (Jigawa), Eteng Williams (Cross River) and, Ahmed Lawan Mirwa (Yobe)

Others were – Kennedy Ibeh (Imo), Abdullahi Bawa Wuse (Niger), Olakunle Oluomo (Ogun), and Abdulkarim Lawan (Borno).

The Gombe State House of Assembly was represented at the meeting by the Deputy Speaker, Siddi Buba.

Issues discussed at the meeting include the party’s preparations for the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu announced the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate last Sunday.

In his address, the APC candidate assured the lawmakers of prominent roles in its campaign programmes.

He added that Shettima was picked as his running mate after wide consultations with party’s stakeholders.

He described the former governor as a patriotic and passionate man with the capacity to serve the country and its citizens diligently.

Tinubu appealed to Nigerians to see beyond religion in their quest to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and make the country better.

