News
NDLEA intercepts jumbo bags of Indian hemp, over 500,000 pills of opioids in 3 states
The National Drug Law Enforcement (Agency) has intercepted over 90 jumbo bags of cannabis weighing 1,029.5kg in Nasarawa State.
The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the substance was concealed in a truck-mounted on a natural gas tank along Doma Road in Lafia, the state capital.
He said a 52-year-old suspect, Ernest Ojieh, was arrested in connection with the illicit substance on Saturday.
Babafemi said: “He was arrested barely four days after operatives seized 38 large bags of the same substance with a total weight of 367kg at Agwan Doka, Lafia.
“Two suspects: Abdullahi Iliyasu, 30, and Bashir Mohammed, 29, were arrested over the seizure.
Read also:NDLEA arrests Boko Haram insurgent who escaped from Kuje prison
“Also, over half a million pills of pharmaceutical opioids were seized and suspects arrested in raid operations across Kaduna and Adamawa.
”In Kaduna alone, 294,400 pills of Tramadol and Diazepam were seized from Shaban Nasir, Aminu Usman and Shamsudeen Hussaini, on Abuja-Kaduna express road.
“Sa’idu Yahaya and Umar Abubakar were also arrested during a follow-up operation in Kano, all on Friday.”
