NDLEA arrests Boko Haram insurgent who escaped from Kuje prison

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a suspected Boko Haram insurgent who escaped from the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja last week, Suleiman Sidi.

Members of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) attacked the correctional centre last Tuesday and freed hundreds of inmates, including 64 suspected terrorists detained in the facility.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the suspect was arrested while trying to board a vehicle heading for Maiduguri, Borno State, from Abuja.

He added that three wraps of Cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) were found on the suspect.

The statement read: “The fleeing terror suspect, Suleiman Sidi, was arrested in the early hours of Monday 11th July at Area 1 Motor Park, in the Federal Capital Territory while attempting to board a commercial vehicle to Maiduguri, Borno State.

“During a preliminary interview, the wanted suspect confirmed he was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre for terrorism and robbery charges, adding that he was indeed one of the inmates who escaped from the facility last Tuesday.”

