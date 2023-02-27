Appeal court judge slumps, dies in Ondo

The judge at the Court of Appeal in Ondo State, Ayobode Lokulo-Sodipe, slumped and died on Monday.

The immediate past Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Akure branch, Rotimi Olorunfemi, confirmed the judge’s death to journalists in the state capital.

READ ALSO: Police arrests fake medical doctor in Ondo

He said the 67-year-old slumped in his office while preparing for a court session on Monday morning and died before reaching the hospital.

Lokulo-Sodipe was appointed an appeal court judge in February 2008.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now