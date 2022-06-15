Aregbesola’s loyalist, Kolapo Alimi, dumps APC for PDP

A former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Osun State, Kolapo Alimi, on Wednesday, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Alimi, one of the loyalists of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced his defection at the PDP secretariat in Osogbo.

READ ALSO: 2023: Joe Igbokwe speaks on Aregbesola’s loss in Osun and future role in APC

He served as commissioner during Aregbesola’s administration as governor of the state and was a staunch member of The Osun Progressives (TOP), a caucus within the state chapter of APC, backed by Aregbesola.

Alimi, who was received by the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Ademola Adeleke, and other members of the party, said he left APC because of marginalisation.

He said: “We cried out so many times without any solution.

“You know Aregbesola himself is a bigwig in APC. He cannot leave the party, but to some of us who can no longer withstand the heat that the state government is turning on us, we have to move out.”

