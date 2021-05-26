Army probes alleged involvement of personnel in murder, extortion | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Army has stated that investigation is ongoing into the alleged involvement of its personnel in extortion and the gruesome murder of a woman in Yankara village of Katsina State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, on Wednesday.

Yerima said the army authorities would not shield or spare any personnel found culpable.

”The investigation would be thorough enough to get to the root of the matter.

“The Nigerian Army, therefore, wishes to inform the general public that it has begun an investigation into the matter and that anyone found culpable will face the wrath of the law.

“As a professional and responsible force, the NA does not tolerate any act of professional misconduct.

“The general public is hereby urged to remain calm as the investigation will be thorough enough to get to the root of the matter,” he said.

By Mayowa Oladeji

