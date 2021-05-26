Army probes alleged involvement of personnel in murder, extortion | Ripples Nigeria

News
Army probes alleged involvement of personnel in murder, extortion
The Nigerian Army has stated that investigation is ongoing into the alleged involvement of its personnel in extortion and the gruesome murder of a woman in Yankara village of Katsina State.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, on Wednesday.
Yerima said the army authorities would not shield or spare any personnel found culpable.
”The investigation would be thorough enough to get to the root of the matter.
READ ALSO: Buhari orders postponement of FEC, Police Council meetings in honour of late army chief, 10 others
“The Nigerian Army, therefore, wishes to inform the general public that it has begun an investigation into the matter and that anyone found culpable will face the wrath of the law.
“As a professional and responsible force, the NA does not tolerate any act of professional misconduct.
“The general public is hereby urged to remain calm as the investigation will be thorough enough to get to the root of the matter,” he said.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...