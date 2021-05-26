Troops arrest alleged suppliers of fuel to Boko Haram | Ripples Nigeria

News
Troops arrest alleged suppliers of fuel to Boko Haram
Troops of Operation ”Hadin Kai” in conjunction with local vigilantes, on Tuesday, raided a suspected Boko Haram logistics stockpile in Kurkareta town, Yobe, and arrested some suspects.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
Yerima said that the items recovered during the raid operations include 62 jerry cans loaded with Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol, hidden in different houses and shops.
He added that three vehicles belonging to the terrorists’ suppliers with registration numbers DAL 626 YE (Kano), GBK 413 GR (Benue), and XA 390 SHN (Borno) were also impounded.
Yerima said that the successful raid was undertaken following credible intelligence that some members of the community are suppliers of fuel and other products to insurgents.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt demands unconditional release of Malian President arrested by soldiers
“All the recovered items and the suspects are in our custody for preliminary investigations before handing them over to the appropriate agency for prosecution.
“The Nigerian army remains determined to sustain their offensive operations in the area.
“The public is assured that the army leadership is committed to achieving the overall objective of keeping the North East and the entire country free of terrorism, banditry, and other violent crimes,” he said.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...