Nigerian govt demands unconditional release of Malian President arrested by soldiers | Ripples Nigeria

In the wake of the detention of Malian President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane by the military, the Federal Government of Nigeria berated the country’s military over the state of affairs.

This was contained in a statement signed on Tuesday by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, with the Federal Government also demanding an “unconditional release” of the Malian officials.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria condemns in strong terms the detention of the duo of interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane of Mali.

“The two key officials in the transitional government of Mali were reportedly taken by soldiers to the Kati Military Camp near the Capital, Bamako on Monday, 24th May 2021.

“The action is totally unacceptable and might derail the peace-building efforts and timetable for the return of democratic governance in Mali,” the statement read in part.

Political analysts have expressed concerns about a military coup in Mali which elicited the reaction of the FG.

The detentions of the Malian leaders followed a sensitive government reshuffle earlier on Monday that was designed to respond to growing criticism of the interim government.

Earlier, a joint statement by the United Nations, African Union, Economic Community of West African States, the European Union, and the United States condemned the arrests and called for their “immediate and unconditional liberty”.

By Mayowa Oladeji

