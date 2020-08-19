Soldier declares self as head of group that ousted Malian president

A Malian army officer, Col. Assimi Goita, on Wednesday declared himself as head of the mutinous soldiers who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Goita stated this after he met top civil servants in the West African country.

Keita resigned on Tuesday night after soldiers detained him and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse in Bamako.

He said: “Let me introduce myself, I am Col. Assimi Goita, chairman of the National Committee for the salvation of the People.”

