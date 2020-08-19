International Latest

Soldier declares self as head of group that ousted Malian president

August 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A Malian army officer, Col. Assimi Goita, on Wednesday declared himself as head of the mutinous soldiers who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Goita stated this after he met top civil servants in the West African country.

READ ALSO: Mali: Soldiers promise civilian transitional govt for fresh election

Keita resigned on Tuesday night after soldiers detained him and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse in Bamako.

He said: “Let me introduce myself, I am Col. Assimi Goita, chairman of the National Committee for the salvation of the People.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!