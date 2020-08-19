A Malian army officer, Col. Assimi Goita, on Wednesday declared himself as head of the mutinous soldiers who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
Goita stated this after he met top civil servants in the West African country.
READ ALSO: Mali: Soldiers promise civilian transitional govt for fresh election
Keita resigned on Tuesday night after soldiers detained him and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse in Bamako.
He said: “Let me introduce myself, I am Col. Assimi Goita, chairman of the National Committee for the salvation of the People.”
- NSE: Bank stocks drive market’s N18bn gain - August 19, 2020
- Soldier declares self as head of group that ousted Malian president - August 19, 2020
- PDP extends tenure of Ekiti caretaker committee by three months - August 19, 2020