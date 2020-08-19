NSE: Bank stocks drive market’s N18bn gain

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) extended its gain on Wednesday as it added N18.198 billion, thanks to appreciation recorded mainly in bank stocks such as GTB, Zenith and UBA.

Consequently, the Banking Index was the day’s best performer of the five sectorial performers assessed, advancing by 0.81% to 295.48 basis points.

Market breadth was negative as 14 losers emerged against 13 gainers.

Edging up by 0.14%, the All Share Index (ASI) closed at 25,171.32 basis points. In the same vein, Market Capitalisation edged jumped to N13.131 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 6.22%

TOP 5 GAINERS

Studio Press led gainers, growing by 10% to close at N1.98. International Breweries gained 7.14% to close at N3. Jaiz Bank rose by 5.36% to N0.59. Japaul leapt to N0.21, notching up 5% in the process. Mutual Benefits completed the top 5, climbing up by 5% to N0.21.

READ ALSO: NSE: Market rebounds with marginal gain

TOP 5 LOSERS

CAP topped the losers’ table, declining by 10% to close at N15.30. Royal Exchange shrank by 9.68% to end the day at N0.28. Unilever fell to N3.85, losing 9.41%. UPL dipped to N1.13, recording 7.38% loss. GSK closed at N4.85, going down by 6.73%.

TOP 5 TRADES

180.010 million shares worth N1.536 billion were traded today in 3,108 deals.

Zenith Bank was the most preferred stocks today with 35.943 million units of its stocks worth N605.180 million traded in 332 deals. 29.079 million units of Access Bank shares priced at N187.393 million exchanged hands in 198 transactions. Transcorp had 16.489 million shares valued at N10.137 million traded in 47 deals. UBA traded 12.490 million shares estimated at N83.195 million in 152 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 10.532 million shares valued at N52.607 million in 184 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions