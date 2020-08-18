NSE: Market rebounds with marginal gain

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rebounded on Tuesday with modest gain as the All Share Index inched up by 0.02% or 3.82 basis points to 25,136.49 basis points.

The market capitalisation jumped by N2 billion to N13.112 trillion. Market breadth closed in the positive as 16 gainers emerged against 13 losers.

University Press led gainers, advancing by 9.91% to close at N1.22. Cornerstone Insurance came next with an increase of 9.43% to close at N0.58. Lasaco climbed by 7.14% to N0.30. United Capital edged up by 3.23% to close at N3.20 while Sterling Bank gained 2.61% to close at N1.18.

On the flip side, Conoil led losers, dipping by 9.76% to close at N15.25. Ardova and Oando followed with 9.68% to close at N12.60 and N2.24 respectively.

Fidson fell by 5.25% to close at N3.79 while Japaul lost 4.76% to close at N0.20.

Turnover grew by 68.08% with investors trading 271.002 million shares valued at N2.46 billion in 3,693 deals compared to the 161.23 million shares worth N1.85 billion transacted in 3,597 deals at the Monday session.

Zenith Bank topped the activity chart, trading 35.84 million shares valued at N600.20 million.

GTB came second with 35.29 million shares valued at N877.02 million while Lasaco traded 33.07 million shares worth N9.89 million.

Access Bank accounted for 23.74 million shares valued at N152.05 million just as Transcorp traded 15.51 million shares estimated at N9.43 million.

