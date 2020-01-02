Aruna Quadri begins 2020 as 18th best player in world

Nigerian table tennis star, Aruna Quadri climbed two spots in world rankings to start the New Year as the 18th world best player.

Having finished as 20th in the final ranking of 2019, Aruna improved by two places in the January 2020 ranking by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

He remains Africa’s best ranked player, and 18 emerges as his best ranking so far in his career.

Also in the Olympic ranking released alongside the world rating on Thursday, Quadri maintained his status as 18th best as well.

“I am starting this year with this ranking. This also means I need to continue to work harder because remaining on top is more work,” an excited Aruna told NTTF media.

“So having achieved quarterfinal feat in Rio, I think medal is possible in Tokyo [Olympics]. But I am hoping to qualify soon, as the qualifiers is more competitive this year,” he added.

Omar Assar of Egypt dropped to 29 from 28 in the rankings, while the success story of Senegal’s Ibrahima Diaw continued as he again moved from a previous best of no.82 to no.76.

Nigeria’s Olajide Omotayo also slide to 86 to 85 in the world rating.

China’s Fan Zhendong reclaims the summit, as Japan’s Mima Ito moves up to world no.3.

