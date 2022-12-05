Atiku challenges Lagos residents to free themselves from Tinubu’s grip

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed as false the claim by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, turned the fortunes of Lagos State around as its governor.

Tinubu ruled Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

The ruling party had recently credited the APC candidate for the development of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre and biggest state.

Abubakar, who addressed supporters at a presidential rally held at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on Monday, credited the Federal Government for the development of the state.

The former Vice President warned Nigerians against returning the ruling party to power next year.

He advised Lagosians to liberate themselves from Tinubu’s dynasty in the state.

Atiku said: “I want to tell you, this is a fact, you can go and check: the Federal Government built the Second Mainland Bridge, the Federal Government rebuilt the Old Carter Bridge, the Federal Government built the Third Mainland Bridge, rebuilt Agege Motor Road, rebuilt Ikorodu Road, all the major roads connecting Island and Mainland.

“The AD, ACN and APC governments have been telling you lies that they developed Lagos, they did not develop Lagos at all, na lie; they are lying to you.

“Therefore, it is time for you, the people of Lagos to liberate yourselves from a family’s government to a people’s government that is going to be led by Jandor.”

