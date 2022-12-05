2023: Kwankwaso’s running mate, Idahosa rallies Wike, others’ support for ex-Kano governor

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) vice-presidential candidate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, on Monday, urged the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and other members of the G5 group to support the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in the 2023 election.

Idahosa made the appeal in a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily.

Other members of the G5 otherwise known as the “Integrity Group” are Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The quintet have boycotted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign rallies to press home their demand for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Ayu has however vowed to see out his tenure as the party’s helmsman.

Wike had last month promised to give logistic support to Kwankwaso for his campaign in Rivers State.

Idahosa said, “He (Wike) was so gracious to us when we went to his territory. He ensured we had logistic support, security support and whatever support we needed.

“When someone said welcome to my home, that means he accepted you in his home. I expect votes from Rivers. I prayed G5 would be convinced to tilt toward our direction.

“We are asking them to do the needful, we are the right party to be voted for and know that (Rabiu) Kwankwaso (the NNPP presidential candidate) will perform. So I appeal to Governor Wike and his friends, the G5 integrity group to consider NNPP.”

