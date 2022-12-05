Atiku’s spokesman, Bwala, knocks Tinubu for avoiding questions at Chatham House

The spokesman for Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organization, Daniel Bwala, has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for delegating members of his campaign council to answer questions at Chatham House in London on Monday.

Tinubu delivered a lecture to a cross-section of scholars at Chatham House in the United Kingdom on Monday.

The former Lagos State governor picked the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and his Cross River State counterpart, Ben Ayade to answer questions at the event.



Bwala, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, accused the former governor of intentionally avoiding questions.

The PDP chieftain argued that the APC presidential candidate lacked the ability to exercise independent thought.

He wrote: “Chatham House show of shame. You want to be the president but avoid answering questions, instead, you are re-directing the answers to El-Rufai, Alake, and co. Nigerians want to be governed by a person, not a robot who cannot exercise independent thought in answering questions.”

