Atiku, Obi absent as Supreme Court begins proceedings on petitions against Tinubu’s victory

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, are not present at the Supreme Court, Abuja.

The court is scheduled to rule on the petitions against the tribunal (Appeal

court) ruling upholding President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the presidential election held on February 25, 2023.

The president’s chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; the federal capital territory minister, Nyesom Wike; the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje; the national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; and the national chairman of the labour party, Julius Abure, are all in the courtroom.

Meanwhile, proceedings have begun with Justice John Okoro saying it is crystal clear that the law of Nigeria does not allow anyone to adduce additional evidence on appeal.

He stated this in reply to a bid by Atiku’s legal team to file fresh evidence from Chicago State University against Tinubu.

He also said the jurisdiction of the court is at the foundation of adjudication, adding that jurisdiction is the fulcrum upon which a court’s decisions are based.

