APC, PDP, LP chairmen, Wike, others storm Supreme Court for final verdict on Tinubu’s election victory (Photos)

The national chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have all arrived at the Supreme Court, which is convening in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The chairmen; Abdullahi Ganduje, Julius Abure, and Umar Damagum respectively as well as minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike were observed greeting each other upon arriving at the hearing to the ruling of the apex court on the appeals filed by Peter Obi of the LP and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP against President Bola Tinubu of the APC.

Others present at the court included, chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, and national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu amongst others.

