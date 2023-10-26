Politics
APC, PDP, LP chairmen, Wike, others storm Supreme Court for final verdict on Tinubu’s election victory (Photos)
The national chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have all arrived at the Supreme Court, which is convening in the nation’s capital, Abuja.
The chairmen; Abdullahi Ganduje, Julius Abure, and Umar Damagum respectively as well as minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike were observed greeting each other upon arriving at the hearing to the ruling of the apex court on the appeals filed by Peter Obi of the LP and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP against President Bola Tinubu of the APC.
READ ALSO:Anxiety as Supreme Court set to deliver final verdict on 2023 presidential election appeals
Others present at the court included, chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, and national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu amongst others.
