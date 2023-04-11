Politics
We don’t trust INEC, opposition, we have all data of the polls in a flash drive —Wike
The governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike has stated that he and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) do not trust the Independent National Independent Commission (INEC) to keep data and materials from the last elections safe.
He stated that because he and his party does not trust the electoral umpire or opposition parties, he had taken the liberty to save data from the elections in a flash drive which he displayed.
READ ALSO:Wike: Despite losing senatorial bid, Ortom is ‘the winner’ for backing power shift to south
He spoke during an interview with journalists in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital and aired on Channels Tv on Monday.
Speaking on the arrest of some lawyers of opposition parties in the state in relation to allegations of fraud, the governor stated that the arrests were in order, and that it was left to the police to investigate and establish wether or not a crime was committed.
More to come…
