NBC slams Channels TV with N5m fine over Baba-Ahmed interview
National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has slammed a N5 million fine on Channels Television over its interview with Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.
Baba-Ahmed in the interview had warned President Muhammadu Buhari against holding the inauguration of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying his victory in the February 25 election was unconstitutional.
However, in a March 27 letter addressed to Channels Chief Executive Officer and signed by its Director General, Balarabe Ilelah, NBC said the television station violated broadcasting code.
Ilelah noted that the broadcast was capable of inciting public disorder, adding any further infractions will attract heavier sanctions.
The letter reads, “The NBC monitored the broadcast of a live interview of the running mate of the Labour Party Vice presidential candidate, Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed, by the anchor of Politics Today, Seun Okibaloye, on Wednesday, March 22.
“Dr Baba-Ahmed said it will be unconstitutional to swear in an elected president on May 29, 2023, because of election irregularities.
“Consequently, on the following infractions, Channels Television is hereby sanctioned and shall pay a penalty of N5,000,000 (five million naira) only in the first instance.”
