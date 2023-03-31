News
ASUU in Taraba University embarks on indefinite strike over poor funding
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University Chapter, has embarked on an indefinite strike over alleged non-implementation of its demands.
The ASUU chairman at the university, Samuel Shikaa, announced the decision to embark on the strike in a statement issued on Friday.
According to Shikaa, the reasons for the strike include: poor funding by the state government, non-implementation of the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed with the union in 2021, fractional payment of salaries, non-payment of promotion and salary arrears.
The statement reads: “The relationship between the Taraba state government and the ASUU has once again deteriorated, as the government’s actions have forced the union into another round of industrial disharmony.
READ ALSO: 'Don't behave like ASUU,' Ngige warns CONUA, NAMDA on strike
“Despite previous efforts to address the university staff’s issues, including unpaid salaries, inadequate funding, and non-implementation of agreements, the government’s recent actions and utterances have further exacerbated the situation.
“As a result, our members have been compelled to take industrial action to demand their rights and ensure that their welfare is given the attention it deserves.
“This latest development highlights the urgent need for a lasting solution to the issues facing workers at Taraba State University and the importance of constructive engagement between the government and the union to ensure a harmonious and productive work environment.
“In conclusion, the branch craves for the understanding of the general public and the university community to prevail on the Taraba state government to attend to the legitimate demands of our members. The union, at this moment, affirms its resoluteness to pursue these issues to a logical conclusion.”
