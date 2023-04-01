Nigerian govt approves N15bn for repatriation of IDPs from Niger, Chad, Cameroon

The federal government has released the sum of N15 billion for the repatriation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) from the three neighbouring countries.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, made this known on Friday while briefing newsmen at the State House, Abuja, after a meeting of Repatriation, Return and Resettlement Committee chaired by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

IDPs fled the neighbouring countries of Chad, Cameroon ans Niger at the height of Biko Haram and other terrorist activities in the Northeastern Nigeria.

Zulum also confirmed that no fewer than 300 000 IDPs have been repatriated.

The Governor said: “Few months ago, the President of the Federal Republic Nigeria established a committee for the repatriation, return and resettlement of IDPs that are living in the Republic of Chad, Cameroon and Niger to Nigeria.

“Based on the recommendation of the Chairman of this committee, which is the Vice President, the sum of N15billion naira has been released to the committee. We are here to discuss the modalities for implementation; who does what. So far, so good. A lot has been discussed. Many items will be procured so that the repatriation exercise will take immediate effect.

“More than 300, 000 have been repatriated. But under this phase, we are yet to begin the process. This is the 4th Phase of the repatriation exercise we shall embark upon very soon. Guidelines were provided for respective agencies that are to handle this matter.

“What should be given to the individuals in terms of food and non-food items; what type of house shall we build; what is the transportation medium? What is the minimum threshold required to return people from the neighbouring countries to Nigeria? These are some of the issues that were discussed according to international best practices.”

