Anxiety as Supreme Court set to deliver final verdict on 2023 presidential election appeals

As the Supreme Court sits today to considers whether President Bola Tinubu will continue to serve as the head of state, there is a tinge of uncertainty across the polity.

This morning, the court will rule on the appeals brought by Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) both of whom are contesting Tinubu’s election.

Atiku and Obi are contesting the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) proclamation of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the victor of the February 25 presidential election.

They both filed separate appeals at the apex court challenging the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) which had dismissed their petitions and affirmed Tinubu’s electoral victory.

However, proceedings are yet to commence with everybody going about their businesses unhindered, from the Federal Secretariat axis to the Supreme Court complex,

Unlike in previous instances, there are no heavy presence of armed security operatives or Armoured Personnel carrier (APC). No area is cordoned off, neither is any lane on the Shehu Shagari way blocked to pedestrians or motorists.

An armed anti-riot police force is however stationed at the Supreme Court gate, but nobody was prevented from entering the premises.

