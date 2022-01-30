Ay Makun’s wife, Mabel recounts her struggles before birth of second child

Mabel Makun, the wife of popular comedian and entertainment polymath, Ayo Makun took to her Instagram on Sunday to recount all she had to go through before giving birth to her second child, thirteen years after the first.

In the thread published on her Instagram account, Mabel revealed that she suffered three miscarriages and other nefarious medical conditions.

It would be recalled that Ripples Nigeria confirmed a couple of weeks ago that Mabel welcomed her second child in the United States after several years of waiting.

Recounting her ordeal in the post, Mabel wrote;

“This will definitely trigger my emotions, the plan was to close/open my eyes and make it all disappear but then again I thought to myself, Mabel you have to encourage someone out there.

Three miscarriages with no medical explanations as to the reasons why. It was the same pattern as before, every single thing that happened with the others, happened again, only this time more but I was determined to hold on tight to God and not fail.”

She continued;

“An*l bleeding, threatened miscarriage, difficulty in breathing.

I wasn’t psychologically and mentally stable and that, was the hardest part for me, my emotions were all over the place, taking a deep breath in and out to stop myself every time I felt the urge to just break down and cry, struggling within not to blame myself for not protecting and fighting for the survival of the babies I lost, placenta separation, weak uterus.”

In the concluding part of her statement, Mabel made an attempt to encourage other women who might be going through similar paths.

She wrote;

“Truthfully, I was exhausted, how I got here today is not something that I can explain but I just know that God was and is still with me and Ayomide, for this we are eternally grateful.

“You are God all by yourself and you will never share your glory with anyone. From the depth of my heart, I want to thank you all for the messages, prayers and yes the love is overwhelming. God bless you all for me,” she concluded.

