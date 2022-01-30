Comedian Bae U accused of demanding s3x from ladies wanting to feature in his skits

Fast rising Nigerian social media comedian and content creator, Bae U (real name, Adebayo Ridwan) has been called out on Twitter for reportedly demanding intercourse from women before featuring them in his skits.

In a thread published by Instagram platform, GistLover, the popular comedian was accused of requesting for coitus from women and also sending them photos of his private part to entice them.

A screenshot of his alleged conversation with several women has been by Ripples Nigeria.

Read the expository published below.



Read the conversation between the comedian Bae U and the lady who claimed he requested for s*xual relations from her.

Read another conversation between the comedian and another lady below.

Below are more accusations leveled against Bae U.

The budding comedian, who is in a relationship with another skit maker Mummy Wa/Kemz Mama (real name, Kemi Ikuseedun), has now joined the long list of celebrities who have been accused of demanding for s*x from women before featuring them in skits.

As of the time of this publication, the 26-year-old skit maker is yet to respond to the allegations levelled against him.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now