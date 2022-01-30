Connect with us

Comedian Bae U accused of demanding s3x from ladies wanting to feature in his skits

Published

10 mins ago

on

Fast rising Nigerian social media comedian and content creator, Bae U (real name, Adebayo Ridwan) has been called out on Twitter for reportedly demanding intercourse from women before featuring them in his skits.

In a thread published by Instagram platform, GistLover, the popular comedian was accused of requesting for coitus from women and also sending them photos of his private part to entice them.

A screenshot of his alleged conversation with several women has been by Ripples Nigeria.

Read the expository published below.

Read the conversation between the comedian Bae U and the lady who claimed he requested for s*xual relations from her.

Read another conversation between the comedian and another lady below.

Below are more accusations leveled against Bae U.

The budding comedian, who is in a relationship with another skit maker Mummy Wa/Kemz Mama (real name, Kemi Ikuseedun), has now joined the long list of celebrities who have been accused of demanding for s*x  from women before featuring them in skits.
As of the time of this publication, the 26-year-old skit maker is yet to respond to the allegations levelled against him.

