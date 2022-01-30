Breakfaststories: Netizens reminisce on their heartbreak experiences

In the early hours of today, Sunday, January 30, the number one trending topic on the microblogging site, Twitter was #Breakfaststories.

The #Breakfaststrories trend was primarily about netizens sharing their experience after going through a heartbreak.

The term ‘breakfast’ is a pseudonym for heartbreak or disappointment in a relationship.

It became prevalent on social media after a meme was created from a scene in a movie starring veteran Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan popularly known as Ogogo.

In the scene, Ogogo mentioned that ‘breakfast’ can be served in the morning and every other moment of the day. Further, he mentioned that ‘breakfast’ can be served when the lover least expects it.

Speaking in his native Yoruba language, Ogogo had this to say;

“We will all eat breakfast.

It is the time frame that we will consume our breakfast that differs.”

Watch the video below.

Since the meme went viral on social media, netizens have affiliated the term ‘heartbreak’ with breakfast.

Social media users decided to narrate how their hearts were broken by someone whom they loved dearly. Others also expressed going through the agony of unrequited love.

Another set of people also revealed that they were the perpetrators of ‘breakfast’ as their lovers did not see their cruel intentions coming.

Ripples Nigeria has gathered a cross section of humorous comments from netizens on the microblogging site.

Read the comments below.

#Breakfaststories this word it's me not you is a strong word for breakfast pic.twitter.com/KKy21euzBH — Alaboy_Josh (@alaboy_josh) January 30, 2022

