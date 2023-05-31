Bandits reportedly abduct APC women leaders in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly abducted two All Progressives Congress (APC) women leaders in Kaduna State.

The victims – Lami Awarware and her assistant, Haulatu Aliyu, were abducted along the Manini road in the Birnin-Gwari local government area of the state and whisked to an unknown location on Tuesday.

The Chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union, Ishaq Kasai, confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday.

He added that a few other people were also abducted by the hoodlums.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

