Bauchi gov signs 2022 budget of N197.4bn

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Friday signed the state’s 2022 appropriation bill of N197.4 billion.

The governor presented the 2022 budget proposal of N195.3 billion to the state House of Assembly on November 18.

Mohammed, who signed the budget at the Government House in Bauchi, commended the Assembly for the speedy passage of the budget, and pledged to ensure probity and accountability in its implementation.

He said the document tagged: “Budget of Consolidation and Continuous Commitment,” would make a positive impact on social and economic sectors and improve the lives of the people of the state.

The governor said the upward review of the budget by the Assembly from the initial N195 billion to N197.4 billion was done in good faith.

The budget, he said, was predicated to address key priorities of the government and focus on the completion of all ongoing projects.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the autonomy of the legislature.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, said the upward review of the budget was to cover counterpart funding of N2.2 billion for some donor organisations.

Suleiman assured that the House would continue to cooperate with the government in a bid to move the state to greater height through the execution of viable projects.

