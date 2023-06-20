Bauchi State House of Assembly reelects Suleiman as Speaker

The Bauchi State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, reelected Abubakar Suleiman as its Speaker.

Suleiman was re-elected unopposed. Suleiman was re-elected unopposed. Suleiman, the immediate past Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, represents Ningi Central Constituency. Read also: Atiku’s aide, Shaibu, mocks Wike over poison claims Jamilu Barade, a member representing Bauchi metropolis, was also elected deputy Speaker of the House. They were both elected at the inauguration of the 10th Assembly of the House currently ongoing at the Assembly Complex, Bauchi, the state capital.

