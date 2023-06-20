News
Atiku’s aide, Shaibu, mocks Wike over poison claims
Special Assistant on Public Communication to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),
Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has mocked former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over his assertion that he was poisoned at the PDP Secretariat in 2018 which led to his kidneys and liver shutting down.
However, Shaibu, while reacting to the comments, said if Wike ever had issues with his kidneys and liver, it had to be from his heavy consumption of alcohol, especially whiskey, which he has even admitted to drinking in the early hours of the day.
Shaibu, in a statement on Tuesday, said that given the rate of Wike’s drinking, he likely had alcohol poisoning and not food poisoning.
“Governor Wike has always been open about his intense and indubitable love for whiskey. He even said back in March that he was sipping a 40-year-old whiskey with his friends while watching Atiku and others protesting on TV at 11 am,” Shaibu said.
Read also: Despite denial, Atiku’s aide, Shaibu, insists Tinubu met G-5 govs in London
“Governor Wike has also been seen drinking and dancing in videos, including one he did with former Governor Rochas Okorocha. If Wike was indeed poisoned and his organs failed, he ought to be a teetotaller by now and reduce his drinking.
“I am not a medical doctor, but it is general knowledge that excessive alcohol consumption leads to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, digestive problems; and cancer of the breast, mouth, throat, oesophagus, voice box, liver, colon and rectum.
“Other ailments associated with excessive drinking include: weakening of the immune system, increasing the chances of getting sick; learning and memory problems, including dementia and poor sexual performance. Wike should look inwards. Let us assume that he was poisoned by food. Was his hoarse and husky voice also caused by food poisoning?” He asked.
