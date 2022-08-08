BBNaija: Adekunle emerges head of house for week 3

One of the Level 1 housemates at the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija, on Monday emerged as the new head of the house.

The show coordinator, Biggie, announced Adekunle as the new head of the house at the end of the contest on Monday evening.

With the development, the housemate and his level 1 colleagues have been exempted from possible eviction from the show.

They will also nominate housemates for possible eviction from the level 2 house.

Two housemates – Christy O and Cyph – were evicted from the House on Sunday night.

The duo were evicted a few hours after another housemate, Beauty Tukura, was disqualified from the show for breaking the house rules.

25 housemates are currently vying for the N100 million grand prize in this year’s edition of the reality show.

