Biden’s team dismisses withdrawal talks, vows to stay in presidential race despite setback

Amidst growing concerns and rumors of a potential withdrawal, the White House has categorically denied that President Joe Biden is considering dropping out of the presidential race.

Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, on Wednesday, stated unequivocally that Biden “is clear-eyed and…staying in the race.”

The reassurance comes after a tumultuous week following Biden’s debate performance against Donald Trump, which sparked panic within the Democratic Party and fueled speculation about a possible replacement candidate.

Polls showing Trump gaining ground have further intensified the pressure.

Despite reports suggesting Biden acknowledged his reelection bid was at risk, the president has reiterated his commitment to seeing the race through to the end.

In a call with campaign staff and party leaders, Biden vowed, “I’m in this race to the end, and we’re going to win.”

Democratic governors, including Wes Moore, Tim Walz, and Kathy Hochul, have pledged their continued support, with Walz attesting to Biden’s fitness to serve.

The show of unity aims to quell rumors and bolster Biden’s candidacy as the election looms closer.

