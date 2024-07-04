International
Biden’s team dismisses withdrawal talks, vows to stay in presidential race despite setback
Amidst growing concerns and rumors of a potential withdrawal, the White House has categorically denied that President Joe Biden is considering dropping out of the presidential race.
Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, on Wednesday, stated unequivocally that Biden “is clear-eyed and…staying in the race.”
The reassurance comes after a tumultuous week following Biden’s debate performance against Donald Trump, which sparked panic within the Democratic Party and fueled speculation about a possible replacement candidate.
Polls showing Trump gaining ground have further intensified the pressure.
READ ALSO:Diplomatic row looms as US lawmakers pressure Biden to secure Binance executive’s release in Nigeria
Despite reports suggesting Biden acknowledged his reelection bid was at risk, the president has reiterated his commitment to seeing the race through to the end.
In a call with campaign staff and party leaders, Biden vowed, “I’m in this race to the end, and we’re going to win.”
Democratic governors, including Wes Moore, Tim Walz, and Kathy Hochul, have pledged their continued support, with Walz attesting to Biden’s fitness to serve.
The show of unity aims to quell rumors and bolster Biden’s candidacy as the election looms closer.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Climate Change: How windstorms ravage schools, worship centre in Benue, leaving children’s education in peril
In the aftermath of a destructive windstorm that swept through communities in Logo, Benue State, Nigeria in May 2024, the...
Despite multi-million naira budget, Sokoto school project remains abandoned for years
It was 1 p.m. The sun cast long shadows across the schoolyard of Government Day Senior Secondary School, Kofar Rini,...
INVESTIGATION: Despite multiple borehole projects, Kwara community suffers water scarcity
On a cold Friday morning in May, every household had rubber drums, metal containers, and clay pots filled with water...
SPECIAL REPORT: How abandoned bridge compounds sufferings of Borno residents
After the Boko Haram insurgents destroyed the bridge linking Limankara village in Borno State to Mubi in Adamawa in 2014,...
INVESTIGATION: Benue communities, residents in pains as govt neglects PHCs
In many Benue State communities, women especially suffer from the absence and non availability of staff and medicine in the...