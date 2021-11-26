Business
Bitcoin crashes 20% below peak amidst declining trade volume in Nigeria
The decentralised digital market is on a decline path as major cryptocurrency assets including Bitcoin and Ethereum lost ground amid falling trades in Nigeria.
Bitcoin, according to Coindesk, has crashed by 8 percent to $54,177 during the week.
But it currently sells for $54,322.84 per coin with its market capitalisation settling at $1.03 trillion.
The most popular crypto has plunged 20 percent below its all-time-high of $68,990.90 with just four days to the end of the month.
READ ALSO: Bitcoin adoption in Nigeria falls 53.3% amid declining inflation
Ethereum on its part fell by 11 percent on Friday to sell for $4,027, reflecting the depreciating mood of the global cryptocurrency market since the beginning of second half of this year.
In Nigeria, Bitcoin crashed by 53.3 percent amid clampdown by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and double-digit inflation in the last seven months.
The volume of trade fell from 5 million recorded in October to 2.8 million in the first week of November.
At the beginning of the third quarter, the volume of trading in Bitcoin was 6 million.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...
INVESTIGATION: How MDAs violate procurement rules in contract awards
An investigation has uncovered how Nigerian government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have continuously violated procurement rules in awarding contracts,...