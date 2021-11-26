Cryptocurrency miners hack Google Cloud accounts

Google on Wednesday warned its cloud accounts holders on the activities of cryptocurrency miners hacking users’ details to mine digital assets.

In a report titled: Threat Horizons,” Google said its cyber security team had uncovered the breach of at least 50 Cloud accounts in the system.

The team, according to the search engine giants, discovered that the hackers downloaded cryptocurrency software with the accounts within 22 seconds of the breach.

Google added that 86 percent of the affected Cloud accounts were used by the perpetrators to mine crypto.

READ ALSO: Bitcoin investors lose $21.35bn, as China becomes crypto latecomers’ weapon

The report read: “Malicious actors were observed performing cryptocurrency mining within compromised Cloud instances.”

Google Cloud users can access computing power, which is largely used by miners to mine cryptocurrencies and this explains why the search engine customers were targeted by the hackers.

One of the decentralised digital coins, Bitcoin, has been heavily criticised by Tesla founder, Elon Musk, over energy consumption.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now