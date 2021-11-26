NGX: Investors pocket N104bn as Honeywell, FCMB lead active trades

Following the rise in the equity capitalization by 0.46 percent investors went home with N104.11 billion at the close of trading on Friday.

Consequently, the equity capitalisation increased from N22.49 trillion posted on Thursday to N22.59 trillion today.

The All-Share Index was up by 199.52 basis points to close at 43,308.29 against 43,108.77 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 305.32 million shares worth N3.57 billion in 4,450 deals on Friday.

This surpassed 266.11 million shares worth N4.21 billion that exchanged hands in 3,905 deals on Thursday.

On the equities table, Royal Exchange topped the gainers’ list as its share price was up by 10 percent to end trading at N0.50kobo from N0.55kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport’s share price rose by 10 percent to move from N0.30kobo per share to N0.33kobo per share at the end of trading.

AIICO share price was up by 9.38 percent to end trading with N0.70kobo from N0.64kobo per share.

UPL gained N0.24kobo to move from N2.70kobo to N2.94kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price increased by 7.69 percent to move from N0.39kobo to N0.42kobo per share.

On the losers’ chart, UPDC REIT share price declined from N5.60kobo to N5.05 per share after losing N1.50kobo in its share price.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N71bn as Nigeria’s capital market downward trend continues

Champion Breweqeries’ share price declined from N2.71kobo to N2.55kobo per share after losing N0.16kobo from its share price during trading.

UPDC lost 5.07 percent to end trading at N1.31kobo from N1.38kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price dropped by 4.76 percent to end trading at N0.40kobo from N0.42kobo per share.

Veritas completed the list after shedding 4.55 percent from its share price to drop from N0.22kobo to N0.21kobo per share.

FCMB led the active trade with 81.04 million shares worth N247.84 million.

GTCO shares were traded at a volume of 29.52 million and valued at N738.31 million.

Access Bank followed with 28.10 million shares traded worth N253.84 million.

Honeywell Flour reported 16.83 million shares worth N70.20 million while Zenith Bank traded 13.15 million valued at N320.16 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now