eNaira App recorded about 600,000 downloads under four weeks – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said on Friday night the country’s digital currency, eNaira, App recorded about 600,000 downloads in less than four weeks.

Emefiele stated this at the 56th Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Annual Bankers’ Dinner held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

President Muhammadu Buhari launched the eNaira on October 25.

The CBN governor said: “In less than four weeks since its launch, almost 600,000 downloads of the e-Naira application have taken place.

“Efforts are ongoing to encourage faster adoption of the e-Naira by Nigerians who do not have smartphones.

“The support of the financial industry will be critical in the ongoing deployment of the e-Naira and efforts are ongoing to encourage continued partnership between the CBN and stakeholders in the financial industry,.”

He stressed that building of robust payment system that would provide cheap, efficient, and faster means of conducting payments for most Nigerians has always been the focus of the apex bank.

