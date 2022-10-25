eNaira recorded 700,000 transactions worth N8bn in one year – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, said on Tuesday the country’s digital currency, eNaira, has recorded over 700,000 transactions worth N8 billion in the last year.

Emefiele stated this at the first anniversary of the launch of eNaira in Lagos.

President Muhammadu Buhari launched the eNaira on October 25, 2021.

Emefiele also revealed that 3,305 merchants have successfully registered on the eNaira platform including Shoprite, Sahad Stores, A.A. Rano fuelling stations, Fraser Suites, and November Cubes, among others.

The CBN governor said 33 banks have fully integrated the eNaira on their platforms while N3 billion has been successfully minted by the apex bank and N2.10 billion issued to financial institutions.

READ ALSO: CBN to reward Nigerians for using eNaira

Emefiele said: “There are over 2.5 million daily visits to the eNaira website.

“We celebrate the successes achieved so far by the CBN and all Nigerians. It must be acknowledged that the journey is iterative and today is just another step and not the destination.

“Therefore, the team continues to work fastidiously to bring enhanced features and improved user experience to the eNaira. To this end, the coverage of collaboration was enlarged in a bid to further drive adoption.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now