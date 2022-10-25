NGX: Investors gain N177.8bn after increase in BUA Cement, Union Bank’s share price

Investors at the Nigerian capital market went home with N177.8 billion following the rise in equity capitalization by 0.73 percent at the close of trading on Tuesday.

After eight hours of trading on the floor of the capital market, the equity capitalization rose from N24.21 trillion posted on Monday to N24.39 trillion today.

The All-Share Index rose by 326.51 basis points to close at 44,788.14, up from 44,461.63 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 159.21 million shares valued at N2.72 billion in 3,385 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 72.32 million shares worth N2.16 billion traded by shareholders in 2,887 deals on Monday.

BUA Cement led the gainers’ list with a N6.20kobo rise in share price, moving from N62 to N68.20kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance gained 9.38 percent to move from N0.32kobo to N0.35kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank’s share value was up by 8.99 percent to end trading at N0.97kobo from N0.89kobo per share.

UBN gained 8.99 percent to close at N6.40kobo, above its opening price of N5.90kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share traded upward by 7.14 percent to rise from N0.28kobo to N0.30per share.

Royal Exchange topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.64 percent to drop from N0.83kobo to N0.75kobo per share.



Multiverse’s share price dropped by N0.39kobo to end trading at N4.20kobo from N4.59kobo per share.

May & Baker lost N0.28kobo to end trading with N3.92kobo from N4.20kobo per share.

Cornerstone lost 5.88 percent to drop from N0.51kobo to N0.48kobo per share.

NGX Group’s share dropped from N21.50kobo to N20.55kobo per share after losing N0.95kobo during trading.

Mutual Benefit led the day’s trading with 47.42 million shares valued at N13.27 million.

Sterling Bank sold 24.43 million shares worth N37.54 million.

Jaiz Bank followed with 10.60 million shares valued at N10.06 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 10.31 million shares worth N37.89 million, while GTCO traded 6.32 million shares valued at N115.66 million.

