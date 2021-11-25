Investors lose N71bn as Nigeria’s capital market downward trend continues

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N71.09 billion following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.31 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

The equity capitalisation crashed from N22.56 trillion posted on Wednesday to N22.49 trillion today.

The All-Share Index was down by 136.25 basis points to close at 43,108.77 compared to 43,245.02 posted on Wednesday.

Investors parted with N4.21 billion in exchange for 266.11 million shares in 3,905 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 243.18 million shares worth N3.76 billion traded in 3,777 deals the previous day.

On the equities table, Honeywell Flour topped the gainers’ list as its share price was up by N0.36kobo to end trading at N4.05 from N3.69kobo per share.

AIICO’s share price rose by 8.47 percent to move from N0.59kobo per share to N0.64kobo per share at the end of trading.

Regal Insurance share price was up by 8.33 percent to end trading with N0.39kobo from N0.36kobo per share.

UPL gained N0.20kobo to move from N2.50kobo to N2.70kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share price increased by N0.10kobo to move from N1.25kobo to N1.35kobo per share.

On the losers’ chart, MRS share price declined from N15.20kobo to N13.70kobo per share after losing N1.50kobo in its share price.

Chams share price declined from N0.23kobo to N0.21kobo per share after losing 8.70 percent from its share price during trading.

Ecobank lost N0.75kobo to end trading at N8 from N8.75kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price dropped by 8.06 percent to end trading at N0.57kobo from N0.62kobo per share.

Unity Bank completed the list after shedding 7.27 percent from its share price to drop from N0.55kobo to N0.51kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour led the trading with 52.46 million shares worth N209.57 million.

GTCO’s shares were traded at a volume of 22.95 million and valued at N578.56 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 22.88 million shares traded worth N559.03 million.

Transcorp reported 18.46 million shares worth N17.72 million, while Access Bank traded 13.93 million shares valued at N127.37 million.

