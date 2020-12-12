BMO replies Soyinka, says Buhari is in charge

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) on Friday insisted that there was no leadership vacuum in Nigeria, contrary to an opinion canvassed by Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

Ripples Nigeria had reported Soyinka saying in a statement that no one was in charge in Nigeria as contrary.

However, BMO while replying Soyinka, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Cassidy Madueke, its Secretary, invited the respected playwright “to come to terms with a changing narrative of hope and possibilities for Nigerians arising from the policies and programmes of the Buhari administration.”

The group further cautioned that political leadership, especially under a democratic setting, goes beyond the whip-cracking, school headmaster model where the President bends over to micro-manage state Governors or leaders of other arms and institutions of government with a loud scolding voice to applause.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is fully in charge of affairs of the country and does not need to assert the obvious fact. He came to office with a patriotic vision to change Nigeria and appointed capable men and women into various offices to implement his policies and programmes. The President has a clear mandate from the Nigerian people to lead and that is what he has been doing by delegating power and authority to his appointees and interrogating their performance while partnering with Governors of the 36 States and leaders of the other arms of Government to secure the country and pursue his economic prosperity schemes.”, the statement read in part.

Insisting that the President was in charge, the BMO further listed achievements of the administration, including comments and testimonials by global personalities to support its position, that Buhari’s policies have secured Nigeria’s position as an emerging global power with a confident, productive, and empowered youth population.

The group continued, that “The eminent Professor may recall the incidence and fallout of the EndSARS protests and join the rest of the world to salute the astute manner President Buhari brought a delicate situation to an end. The speed and wisdom with which the President responded to the de-establishment of the SARS Unit and the setting up of the Judicial Panels to identify victims of abuse, police brutality, and extrajudicial killings, evaluate evidence on the validity of submitted memoranda, and determine compensation for verifiable/deserving victims and their dependents is a credit to the President’s strong leadership disposition.

“Various fiscal and monetary relief stimuli, as well as entrepreneurship and youth empowerment schemes, are ongoing and millions among our young population are leveraging into them at various levels in all the states and FCT for economic recovery and sustenance as Nigeria preps to exit the Covid-19 recession by the first quarter of 2021”, the group asserted.

