Boston-based company Progress acquires software automation platform Chef

A Boston-based developer tool company, Progress, has announced acquiring software automation platform Chef for $220 million.

According to press, Chef has an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $70 million from the commercial side of the house.

Speaking on the new acquisition, Progress CEO Yogesh Gupta, who confirmed the development, noted that the new company will contribute to its revenue, highly skilled employees, strong developer community and its impressive customer list.

Gupta further noted that Chef’s vision correlated with his company’s acquisition philosophy.

He said: “This acquisition perfectly aligns with our growth strategy and meets the requirements that we’ve previously laid out: a strong recurring revenue model, technology that complements our business, a loyal customer base and the ability to leverage our operating model and infrastructure to run the business more efficiently.”

According to Chef CEO Barry Crist, the acquisition was possible as Progress offered a better path to future growth.

He said: “For Chef, this acquisition is our next chapter, and Progress will help enhance our growth potential, support our Open Source vision, and provide broader opportunities for our customers, partners, employees and community.”

