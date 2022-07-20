Bread makers give notice of four-day warning strike

Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria (PBAN), comprising owners, Managing Directors and Partners of premium bakeries in Nigeria, will be embarking on a four-day warning strike beginning on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The strike decision was taken by the bread makers due to the increasing prices of baking materials in the country.

The entrepreneurs who disclosed that it had become impossible to operate bakeries in Nigeria asked the Federal Government to stop charging a 15% Wheat development levy on wheat import.

President of the Association, Emmanuel Onuorah and Public & Industrial Relations Officer, Babalola Thomas also asked NAFDAC to review downwards the N154,000 penalty charged to bakeries on late renewal of certificates.

Asides from calling for the stoppage of multi-agencies regulation of the breadmaking industry, PBAN also asked the federal government to grant members access to grants and soft loans being given by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Minor, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

